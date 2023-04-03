Easter Services at Western Mountains Baptist Church

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church (928 Carrabassett Road, Route 27 in New Portland) invites community members to join together in an Easter Celebration beginning Friday April 7. A Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 928 Carrabassett Road. Pastor Tom DuBois will lead attendees in a time of remembrance and reflection.

Then, on Easter morning, April 9, all are invited to meet outside of the church at the cross at 6 a.m. for a Sunrise service. Be sure to dress warm. Immediately afterwards, hot coffee, tea and cocoa will be provided while a hot breakfast is prepared. There is no charge. Breakfast will be served around 7 a.m.

During the regularly scheduled church service at 10 a.m., Pastor Tom will deliver an Easter message along with the opportunity to participate in the Lord’s Supper.

Feel free to join in all or only part of the WMBC Easter Celebration. You will be welcomed. For more information about WMBC visit the website: westernmountainschurch.org or call the church at 265-2557.