Easter SonRise Service at the foot of the cross

NEW PORTLAND – Looking for an Easter Celebration? Join the Western Mountains Baptist Church on Easter morning, March 31. Everyone is welcome. The morning will kick off at sunrise, at 6:20 a.m. Dress warm for the gathering outside at the foot of the cross. Pastor Tom DuBois will share a brief account of Jesus’s resurrection along with a few hymns.

Afterward, everyone is invited to head inside for hot chocolate, tea, and coffee while a big hearty breakfast is prepared and served around 7 a.m. There will be something for everyone and there is no charge so bring the whole family.

At 10 a.m. Pastor Tom will deliver a thought-provoking Easter message. Children’s Church and nursery are an option if wanted. If you aren’t able to be present for the message, it will be live-streamed via the WMBC Facebook page. Also, it will be available on YouTube at a later date. CDs are available—contact the church to have one mailed to you at no cost.

WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt 27) in New Portland. To learn more, visit www.westernmountainschurch.org, call (207) 265-2557, or email: waesternmountainbaptist@tds.net.