PHILLIPS – Returning for a fourth appearance at the Phillips Area Community Center, Don Boudreau brings a two-part show: Elvis versus The Beatles. On Friday, October 20, New England’s own Elvis impersonator/tribute artist Don Boudreau will demonstrate his skill with both Elvis and The Beatles. Admission is $10 and there will be snacks available by donation. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The PACC is located at 21 Depot Street in Phillips.