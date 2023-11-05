Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas ushers in the holiday season

VIENNA – On Sunday, November 19, at 4 p.m. the young and the young-at-heart will gather together at the Vienna Union Hall at 5 Vienna Mountain Road for a viewing and sing-a-long of Jim Henson’s, “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

Hosted by Renee Rhoads of Vienna and supported by generous donations, this is a free event for all age groups. Attendees are encouraged to bring instruments; music and lyrics will be provided. Children who attend are invited to bring pillows, blankets – comforting items. A raffle for Emmet Otter items will be held and refreshments are provided as well!

For more information contact Renee Rhoads at rhoads3@gmail.com or Tim Davis at viennaunionhall@gmail.com.