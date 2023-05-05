Essentials Closet ministry to open at Old South Church

FARMINGTON – The Outreach, Justice and Witness Ministry at Old South Church will open an Essentials Closet beginning in June to provide supplemental personal care products to those in need. Recognizing that local food pantries do not carry many of these items that are essential to good health and hygiene, the group plans to offer them on two days each month. The closet will be open on the second Monday of each month, from 10 a.m. – noon, and the fourth Wednesday from 2 – 4 p.m.

The closet will offer products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap/body wash, feminine hygiene products and diapers. These items can be costly, and it is the intention of the ministry to help supplement these items for people who struggle to afford to keep their households supplied with them. Those in need can visit the Essentials Closet during one of the open times each month.

Old South’s OJW Ministry is reaching out to various community organizations, churches, and businesses to invite a community effort to keep the shelves stocked. If you or your organization would like to help, you can contact: sljenckes@gmail.com.

Other continuing outreach programs at Old South Church are Annie’s Beanpole, a medical equipment lending ministry; Coat and Closet, offering free winter outerwear on two dates in the fall; the free monthly Community Lunch on a Saturday September through May, and the free Pancakery Café Sunday brunch on one Sunday each month September through May.

Worship at Old South Church with Rev. Marraine Kettell is at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Old South Church is an Open and Affirming member of the United Church of Christ where it is affirmed each Sunday that “no matter who you are or where you are in life’s journey, you are welcome here.”