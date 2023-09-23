Fall events and programs for kids (and adults!) available at Western Maine Play Museum

WILTON – Western Maine Play Museum (WMPM) has an exciting array of fall programs and events on the calendar for kids of all ages (including adults)! From infant toddler playgroups right on up to teen nights, they’ve got you covered for entertainment for the kids this fall. Check out the list of new and ongoing programs and events listed below.

Teen Takeovers is available on September 23, October 21, November 18, and December 16. Join WMPM for a night just for the teenagers. De-stress with games, crafts, movies, and food. Dinner is included! Each month this fall WMPM is offering fun activities, and special visitors as well, including therapy dogs!

Silly Science with Sandie is a 6-week wicked fun after-school STEAM (science, technology engineering, arts, and math) program happening 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. beginning September 29 with everyone’s favorite science friend, Sandie, camp director, and after-school program expert! School bus stop info provided if needed.

Infant and Toddler Playgroups are available in 6-week sessions offered on both Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 – 11 a.m. beginning September 19. There are still spots available for this very popular program on Thursdays, sign up now!

Kid’s Night Out is a fun new opportunity offered on Wilton’s ever-popular “Second Saturdays.” WMPM are joining in on the Village Makers of Wilton’s Second Saturdays this fall with a head nod to the local parents. This is a drop-off event for potty-trained kiddos ages 4-12. We will have fun activities for kids for two hours while their grownups are free to shop, eat, and enjoy special offerings downtown! This event will happen every second Saturday through December 2023! Children will be supervised by museum staff, and we are also looking for groups that would like to volunteer to help with activities! This would be a great opportunity for National Honor Society groups, Teenage Scouts groups, etc. to earn volunteer hours.

Halloween Free Store is coming back this year! Last year the Halloween Free Store was such a big hit with nearly 100 kids receiving free costumes for trick-or-treating. The premise is simple: donate last year’s costumes now, and come back at the beginning of October to shop! You do NOT need to donate to shop, it’s free for everyone until the costumes have run out! Donated costumes should be in good shape, clean, and from smoke-free homes.

Not-So-Scary Halloween Bash is also back again by popular demand. Happening on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WMPM would love you to join in for some spooktacular fun! Halloween-themed snacks in the kitchen and projects and crafts will be available for all! Don’t forget to wear your costume for the costume parade through the museum at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.!

WMPM is hosting a House Plant and Puzzle Swap for the grownups on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. This event offers a chance for you to swap plant babies and gently used puzzles and have a chance to meet up with other crazy houseplant people!

Once again, WMPM will do a Women’s Clothing Swap on Saturday, November 3! Update your wardrobe, bring a friend and a bottle of wine (optional) to this adults-only event, and sip while you shop and meet other local ladies!

And more to be announced! For more info about events, check out the events page of the website: www.westernmaineplay.org/events, or find and follow WMPM on Facebook www.facebook.com/westernmaineplaymuseum.

Western Maine Play Museum’s mission is to inspire children, connect families, and build community through learning and play. We believe that play is a universal experience connecting all humankind, and it is our daily goal to provide the space and the building blocks for hours of family fun! We invite community members to stop into the Museum in beautiful downtown Wilton to welcome Stephanie to her new role and check out all that WMPM has to offer.