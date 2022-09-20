Fall events at New Vineyard Public Library

NEW VINEYARD – The fall events schedule is here!

Cribbage is back! It starts September 21, 1-4 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the first and third Wednesdays of the month – October 5 and 19, November 2 and 16, December 7 and 21.

Walk & Talk Books, or Armchair Yoga

Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday Movies starting September 29, 4-6 p.m.

All ages are welcome for a movie and popcorn in the Community Room.

FALL FAMILY FUN DAY: Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Enjoy fall stories, games, pumpkin carving, and creating a scarecrow. Backroads Books will be making a special visit so kids can enjoy this rural bookmobile and receive FREE NEW books.

For more information, call 652-2250 or email newvineyardlibrary@gmail.com

Open Hours are Tuesday 10 – 2; Wednesday and Thursday 2 – 6; Friday and Saturday 10 – Noon