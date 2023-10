FARMINGTON – Farmington Baptist Church will sponsor a Fall Festival on October 28 from 2 – 4 p.m., in conjunction with the 4th Annual Local Business Trick or Treat Walk in downtown Farmington. The festival will be held in the lower level of the American Legion Post, 158 High Street in Farmington. There will be games, prizes, and the return of the popular ‘cake walk.’

For more information, call 779-0731.