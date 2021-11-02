Fall Frolic at Mallet School

FARMINGTON — Students participated in the Fall Frolic day at the WG Mallett School on Friday, Oct. 29. The school returned to having a Frolic this year in keeping with their traditions of Winter Fun Day and Spring Fling.

“It was a nice opportunity to have fun outside, and use the abundance of apples and pumpkins. Additionally, there was no ‘Ag Day’ at the Farmington Fair this year so some of our events replaced that trip,” said Principal Tracy Williams.

Students and teachers took walks to Bonney Woods, made nature collages, and got to make cider from 16 bushels of apples, donated by Boothby’s in Livermore. ‘Mad Louie’ came to lead grade levels in high energy aerobics and dance. The day ended with the ‘Pumpkin Roll’ in which classrooms decorated one large pumpkin each, followed by a roll-off on the hill of the playground. The Kindergarten pumpkin from Mrs. Ball’s class won the Pumpkin Roll.