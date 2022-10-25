Fall Into Reading at Cape Cod Hill School

NEW SHARON – Peak foliage has come and gone at Cape Cod Hill School. Their hugely successful fall reading incentive program, Fall Into Reading ended last week. The goal was to start the students’ school year off right by forming a habit of reading at home for at least 15 minutes every day.

“71% of our students participated, reading 1,061 days as a whole, equal roughly to a whopping 265 hours! While reading or being read to with others at home should be enough incentive, our students were eyeing more than quality time with family,” Wendy Mairs, a school interventionist, wrote.

Top prizes included fishing poles, fishing lures, a tackle box, soccer balls, footballs, sleds, basketballs, art supplies, camp chairs, a tent, sleeping bags, gardening tools, a hunting heat cushion, books, and several others.

These items were chosen to encourage readers to get out and enjoy our great state, gain confidence in adventures, and share the great outdoors with family. Prizes were made possible from generous donations from RSU 9 School Board Member, Doug Dunlap.

Students are now looking forward to other reading programs in the school year, including the Iditaread and Books For Bikes. Let the adventure begin!