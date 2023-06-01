Falls Fire Co. Inc. sets date for annual yard sale and barbecue

FARMINGTON FALLS – The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls has set the date for their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue. It will be on Saturday, July 15, taking place on Philbrick Park which can be accessed on Route 2 known as the Farmington Falls Road or 114 Philbrick Road. Mark your calendar now.

The chicken has been ordered and Bob Gramlich will be cooking the chicken barbecue to be served at noon. The BBQ will include a half chicken, pickles, roll and butter, assorted chips, and dessert. Soda or water can be purchased separately.

Entertainment will start at 11:30 a.m. under the pavilion. The Falls Fire Co. is excited to announce that “Just Friends” featuring Zale Lochala, Dona Whittemore, and Roland Bean will again be sharing their wonderful musical talents.

The yard sale begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams. Proceeds will go to purchase uniforms, caps, bats, balls, chalk, or whatever they say they need for the current season.

Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. The Falls Fire Co. is accepting clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. Continued support is appreciated!