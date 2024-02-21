Family Dinner & Movie Night at Franklin County Recovery Center, Feb. 23

FARMINGTON – You are invited to a Family Dinner & Movie Night hosted by the Franklin County Recovery Center on Friday, Feb. 23. This promises to be an enjoyable evening for both families and community members alike.

Held at St. Joseph’s Center, 130 Quebec St. in Farmington, the event will run from 5–7:30 p.m. Kick off the evening at 5 p.m. with a delicious spaghetti dinner, followed by the screening of the beloved family film, “Trolls,” starting at 5:30 p.m., complete with complimentary popcorn.

The Franklin County Recovery Center is committed to ensuring that everyone in our community can participate in this event. If transportation is an obstacle to attending, please contact the center at 207-778-1015 or via email at FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter@gmail.com.

We look forward to welcoming you to this enjoyable family event!

For additional information visit the Franklin County Recovery Center’s at Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter.