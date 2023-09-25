Family Focused Yoga offering weekly yoga sessions in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Registrations are now open for Family Focused Yoga, with sessions starting October 7, 2023.

Each month will have four weekly sessions with a theme for each month. Led by Jenn Stone, a Licensed Social Worker with a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology and certifications in children’s yoga, the program is intended to support families and strengthen connections through fun and meaningful movement. Sessions will incorporate yoga and imagination with music, movement games, mindful explorations, breathing activities, and more.

Kinderflow, for ages 3 to 6, is from 9 to 10 a.m. while Giggles & Grace, for 7 to 10 year old children, is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ages can be intertwined to accommodate individual families.

Held at the West Farmington Grange Hall on Saturday mornings, classes are $20 per family per session, or $80 for the month. Scholarships may be available through the Hope Fund at United Way and applicants should reach out to Stone for help applying if desired. Spaces are limited and the first eight families to register get a free dancing scarf.

Registrations end the Thursday before the first class, so registrations for October close on October 5.

October’s theme will be Fall & Adventure.

November: Gratitude & Giving

December: Winter Fun

January: Self Affirmations & Resilience

February: Love & Friendships

March: Superpowers, Fairies, & More

April: Spring Things

May: Animal Fun

Visit the Family Focused Yoga website for more information and registration.

Jenn Stone is a Licensed Social Worker with a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology. For the past 18 years Stone has worked in the public school setting, dedicated to supporting young minds through social-emotional learning. Over the last two years she has served as the Enrichment Coordinator for the 21st Century After School Program and the Summer Program. During this time, she has focused intensely on mindfulness and yoga as tools to cultivate inner peace, resilience, and emotional intelligence. Now she is expanding this practice to the wider community with Family Focused Yoga.