Family Focused Yoga presents Fri-Yay tween class

FARMINGTON – Join Family Focused Yoga for Fri-Yay Yoga, where fun meets mindfulness!

Get ready for a balanced adventure with our special Jenga-themed class! This monthly event promises laughter, learning, and loads of challenges, as we work as a team to keep our tower and emotions steady!

Join us on May 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the West Farmington Grange Hall.

During Soulfully Centered, we’ll explore teamwork and balance as we tackle giant Jenga blocks together. These giant blocks will have fun yoga poses, breathing activities, uplifting affirmations, and physical and mental challenges written on them. This event sure to have your tween leaving feeling empowered and uplifted!

Secure your tweens spot now for just $20 per child and get ready to celebrate Fri-Yay in style! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to bond, breathe, and build with us! Plus, a special $5.00 discount for siblings.

Check out the upcoming events and register at www.familyfocusedyoga.com.