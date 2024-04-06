Family Focused Yoga presents: Spy Yoga for tweens

FARMINGTON – Join Family Focused Yoga for a soulfully centered Fri-Yay evening.

Calling all tweens! Dive into the world of Spy Yoga at our monthly tween yoga class on Friday evening from 4:30-6 p.m.

We will have an obstacle course to test our mental and physical strength, use the power of our five senses, decode messages, and navigate through challenging yoga poses. Unleash your inner spy while exploring movement, mindfulness, music, mat chats, laughter, and imagination as spies.

Next class is Fri-Yay, April 12, held at the West Farmington Grange Hall. The cost is $20 per child, with a sibling discount: $5 off for each additional sibling.

It’s not just yoga; it’s an adventure—sign up today!

Check out the upcoming events at Family Focused Yoga and register at www.familyfocusedyoga.com.