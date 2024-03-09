Family Focused Yoga presents St. Patrick’s Day yoga classes

FARMINGTON – Feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day? Family Focused Yoga is presenting two yoga classes on March 17. Join us for a special themed yoga event that will fill your hearts with joy and your souls with luck!

Kinderflow: Family Yoga Class (9-10 a.m.), $20 per family. Bring the whole family for a rejuvenating yoga session filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. It’s the perfect way to start your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations!

Grace and Giggles: Children’s Yoga Class (10:30-11:30 a.m.) Let your little ones experience the magic of St. Patrick’s Day through yoga, movement, mindfulness, and music!

Both classes will be themed around the Luck of the Leprechaun, promising loads of fun and memorable moments for everyone. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a unique and healthy way! Reserve your spot now and let’s spread some St. Paddy’s cheer together!

Family Focused Yoga also presents Soulfully Centered on Fri-YAY evenings, a monthly tween yoga class designed to be the perfect way to end the week and center oneself. Lasting an hour and a half, this class offers a holistic approach to wellness, blending yoga, mindfulness, meditation, crafts, movement, mat chats, and more.

As the week comes to a close, tweens are invited to embark on a journey of self-discovery and self-care in today’s busy and demanding world. Soulfully Centered provides a safe and nurturing environment where tweens can explore yoga and mindfulness practices tailored to their level.

Each session is carefully crafted to engage participants in a variety of activities aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. From fun yoga poses to calming meditation exercises, tweens will learn valuable tools to manage stress, build resilience, and cultivate inner peace.

In addition to yoga and mindfulness practices, Soulfully Centered offers creative outlets through crafts and movement activities, allowing tweens to express themselves freely and tap into their innate creativity. Mat chats provide opportunities for reflection and discussion, fostering connections and community among participants.

Whether they’re seeking relaxation, empowerment, or simply a moment of quiet amidst the hustle and bustle of life, tweens will find peace in Soulfully Centered. Join us as we embark on a journey of self-exploration and self-care, finding balance and harmony in mind, body, and soul.

Family Focused Yoga is excited to announce that the first class is at the West Farmington Grange Hall on Friday, March 15 from 4:30-6 p.m. for ages 10-13. The cost is $20 per child ($5 off per sibling). Register on-line at www.familyfocusedyoga.com.