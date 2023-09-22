Family Focused Yoga to hold free public event at Morrison Hill Orchard, September 23

FARMINGTON – Family Focused Yoga, led by Jenn Stone, is holding a free public event at Morrison Hill Orchard on Saturday, September 23, from 12 – 1 p.m.

The event will include mindfulness and yoga activities such as dice yoga, feelings bingo, freeze dance yoga, breath work, scarf dancing, a family conversation game, and more. Facilitated by Jenn Stone, a Licensed Social Worker with a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology and certifications in children’s yoga, the program is intended to support families and strengthen connections through fun and meaningful movement. This event is free and open to the public, and donations are accepted.

In October, there will be another free public event at the Wilton Public Library on October 11 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

For more information on Family Focused Yoga, visit www.familyfocusedyoga.com or visit Family Focused Yoga on Facebook and Instagram.