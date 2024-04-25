Family Focused Yoga’s Spy Yoga class, April 27

FARMINGTON – Family Focused Yoga is offering a Spy Yoga class on Saturday, April 27. There will be an obstacle course to test our mental and physical strength, use the power of our five senses, and navigate through challenging yoga poses.

Unleash your inner spy while exploring movement, mindfulness, music, laughter, and imagination as spies.

The Kinderflow class will be from 9-10 a.m. at the West Farmington Grange Hall. The cost is $20 per family.

It’s not just yoga; it’s an adventure! Sign up today!

Check out the upcoming events at Family Focused Yoga and register at www.familyfocusedyoga.com.