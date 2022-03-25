Farmington American Legion celebrating its birthday

Members of Farmington’s American Legion Post 28 gathered on Friday, March 18 and held a small ceremony in observance of the organization’s birthday. Legionnaires, Auxiliary Unit 28 and Sons of the American Legion members celebrated with birthday cake. In honor of traditional military cake cutting ceremonies, the eldest and youngest Post 28 Legionnaire cut the cake together to recognize the generations who served their nation.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Legion Hall on 158 High Street, Farmington, ME. The member meeting begins at 7 pm. All area veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Drew Goodridge, Post 28 Adjutant at 207-200-8756.