Farmington Baptist Church hosts Easter Service

FARMINGTON – Come and hang out with us at Farmington Baptist Church where our focus is about worshiping Jesus, spending time with family, and loving one another. Not a morning person…that’s okay! Join us at 10:30 a.m. on March 31 at 194 Whittier Road for a family-oriented service that kids and adults will enjoy. We have plenty of room for everyone, so just come as you are. Help us this Easter as we pack this place for Jesus!

Bring the children to hear a special Easter story and enjoy our Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at the church.

For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731.