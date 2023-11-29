Farmington Baptist Church to host chili dinner fundraiser

FARMINGTON – Enjoy a Chili Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road. The chili dinner fundraiser is an addition to the church’s free monthly music jam night on Friday, Dec. 8. The dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by the music jam at 6 p.m. Come listen to amazing music from talented local musicians.

There will be two meal options: chili with cornbread and coleslaw, and two chili- or hot-dogs, cornbread or chips and coleslaw. Both will be served with a beverage and dessert.

The cost for the event is $12 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. 50/50 raffle tickets are also for sale. Presence at the event is not required to win. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser is in support of an upcoming Mission Trip to Liberia.