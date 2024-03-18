Farmington community raises money for Franklin County Animal Shelter

FARMINGTON – Here at Franklin County Animal Shelter, we use mass amounts of bleach to sanitize our facility in order to ensure the safety and health of our animals. A few weeks ago, we realized we were running dangerously low on bleach in our storage room. After sending out a desperate plea for help, our amazingly supportive community members swooped in to save the day!

Spearheaded by Jon Bubier of Ron’s Market, along with help from Buzz Davis of Riverbend Property Management, Joe and Amy of Farmington Ford, and Walmart in Farmington, a total of $800 was raised to buy us a pallet of 132 bottles of bleach.

We are absolutely astounded by the support of our community, and we cannot thank you all enough. Thank you so much for everything you do!