Farmington Compost Cooperative hosts Fall Compost Sale

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Compost Cooperative is hosting its Fall Compost Sale from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The sale will take place at the Farmington Transfer Station and Recycling Center located on the Dump Road off Route 2.

Loading will be provided by the FCC at $30 a tractor bucket. Each tractor bucket is approximately one cubic yard of compost, and smaller amounts of compost will also be available for purchase.

For any questions, please contact Mark Pires at edward.pires@maine.edu.