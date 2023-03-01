Farmington Compost Cooperative launching survey on residential composting

FARMINGTON – The Town of Farmington is considering expanding its composting operation to accept residential food scraps at the Farmington Compost Cooperative (FCC) site on Dump Road this year. The FCC has composted over 900 tons of cafeteria food scraps from the University of Maine at Farmington since 2005. The planning team is launching a survey that will be used to guide planning decisions and to help identify Farmington households that are interested in participating in a pilot drop-off program. Survey responses will be collected and reviewed by Maine Department of Environmental Protection staff, then shared with FCC stakeholders such as the Town of Farmington Public Works and the University of Maine at Farmington.

Please reach out to Dominique DiSpirito at 207-446-2611 or dominique.dispirito@maine.gov with any questions. If you are interested in taking the survey, you can take the online version at shorturl.at/oyJ48 or fill out a paper version at the Farmington Public Library and Farmington Town Office.