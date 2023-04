FARMINGTON – Farmington Grange #12 will be celebrating its 149th anniversary and “Grange Month” at a special meeting on April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Grange Hall in West Farmington.

An evening program will include the history of the Grange in Farmington by Paul Mills, and an update on the Grange’s activities at the hall and in the community. Recent improvement to the building will be on view.

Refreshments will be served and all are invited.