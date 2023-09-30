Farmington Haunted Walk, October 13 and 14

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Haunted Walk is a quarter-mile walk through the Prescott Trail system at Prescott Fields in Farmington. There are two nights for this spooky sensation, Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. The event is designed to have a family friendly option and glow sticks will be provided to anyone wanting a less frightening experience.

Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family; guests can register and pay online in advance, or pay the day-of with cash or check, made out to UMF Athletics.

There will be complementary hot chocolate and s’mores after the event, and an optional horse carriage ride back to the parking lot.

For more information or to register, visit FarmingtonHauntedWalk.Weebly.com