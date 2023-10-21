Happenings Farmington Historical Society hosts presentation on the final years of the Abbott School, October 23 by Administrator October 21, 2023October 20, 2023 1 min read FARMINGTON – The Farmington Historical Society will meet on Monday, October 23 at the North Church. This month’s featured program is on the final years of the Abbott School, presented by Layne Nason. The church will be open around 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6. The program starts at 7 p.m. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email