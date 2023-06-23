Farmington Historical Society presents ‘Finding Pomp Russell’ with Judy Granger, June 26

1 min read

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Historical Society will present ‘Finding Pomp Russell: How an enslaved Black infant becomes a soldier & early settler of Weld, Maine’ on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

In this genealogical and historical presentation, Judy Granger will share slides of her research about a Black infant who was enslaved at birth in 1761 in Massachusetts, served at a decisive battle in the Revolution, and eventually became an early settler of Weld, Maine.

Granger also will show links to early families in Weld, Farmington, Wilton and Temple, including: Abbotts, Russells, Titcombs, Perkins & Basses. Following the family story, old maps, and genealogies, the presentation shows how all these families are connected, and their roles in two of the earliest anti-slavery societies in America.

Judy Granger is a New Englander through and through, from birth in New Hampshire to living in Maine and Vermont, as well as having all of her ancestors arrive in the mid-1600s to settle Topsfield and Newbury, Massachusetts, and the Kittery-Dover-Portsmouth-Oyster River areas of Maine & New Hampshire.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Judy Granger at judithgranger@comcast.net.

The event is Monday, June 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Church, 118 High Street in Farmington, Maine. This event is sponsored by the Farmington Historical Society and the Sandy River Valley Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email