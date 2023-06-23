Farmington Historical Society presents ‘Finding Pomp Russell’ with Judy Granger, June 26

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Historical Society will present ‘Finding Pomp Russell: How an enslaved Black infant becomes a soldier & early settler of Weld, Maine’ on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

In this genealogical and historical presentation, Judy Granger will share slides of her research about a Black infant who was enslaved at birth in 1761 in Massachusetts, served at a decisive battle in the Revolution, and eventually became an early settler of Weld, Maine.

Granger also will show links to early families in Weld, Farmington, Wilton and Temple, including: Abbotts, Russells, Titcombs, Perkins & Basses. Following the family story, old maps, and genealogies, the presentation shows how all these families are connected, and their roles in two of the earliest anti-slavery societies in America.

Judy Granger is a New Englander through and through, from birth in New Hampshire to living in Maine and Vermont, as well as having all of her ancestors arrive in the mid-1600s to settle Topsfield and Newbury, Massachusetts, and the Kittery-Dover-Portsmouth-Oyster River areas of Maine & New Hampshire.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Judy Granger at judithgranger@comcast.net.

The event is Monday, June 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Church, 118 High Street in Farmington, Maine. This event is sponsored by the Farmington Historical Society and the Sandy River Valley Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society.