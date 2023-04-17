Farmington Historical Society to host presentation on Maine quilts

FARMINGTON – The April meeting of the Farmington Historical Society will be held Monday, April 24, at the North Church on High Street.

The program will feature a presentation by Laurie LaBar, Chief Curator of History and Decorative Arts at the Maine State Museum and author of the award-winning book, “Comfort and Community: 250 Years of Maine Quilts.”

For over 200 years, Maine women kept farms, businesses, and families together when men were at sea, at war, or in the woods. The beautiful quilts they made can reveal information about how these women lived, the social networks that supported them, and the ways Maine changed through the years. Most Maine quilters were middle-class women, who are usually absent from historical records. The information we can glean from their quilts enriches the story of Maine’s past.

Potluck supper at 6 p.m., program to follow at 7 p.m.

This event is open to the public. For more information, call 778-2932.