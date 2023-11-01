Farmington Historical Society to host special WWI Remembrance on Veterans Day

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Historical Society is proud to host a special remembrance event, “No Higher Service: Franklin County Maine’s Fallen Soldiers of WWI,” which was created by local writer and amateur historian and genealogist, Glenn Miller.

The free event is open to the public and will be held on Veterans Day, November 11 at at 1:15 p.m. at the North Church located at 118 High Street in Farmington. The presentation will provide background on the United States’ entry into the war and how Maine, Franklin County, and individual soldiers answered the call to serve.

This one-time presentation is a collaboration between the Farmington Historical Society and American Legion Post 28. It is part of a larger public observance program planned for Veterans Day beginning at 11:00 a.m. See below for the detailed schedule of events.

This presentation was also organized in anticipation of the formal 100-year rededication of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch planned for Memorial Day 2024. A large official ceremony and community event are planned as a part of that commemoration. To learn more and get involved in that planning, visit the Teague WWI Memorial Arch page at the American Legion Post 28 website.

Glenn Miller’s interest in this topic was sparked by his wife’s involvement in the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club’s renovation project of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch in 2022. As he began learning more about the individual soldiers, the work quickly became a passion project. Over the past year, he expended considerable effort finding documentation, genealogy records, and searching out surviving relatives of these fallen soldiers so that he could share their stories.

“It can be difficult to honor those who are anonymous,” said Miller. “My goal is to humanize these brave souls so our community can remember them and the many others who served but never came home.”

Miller went on to say he is putting out a call to any relatives of Franklin County’s WWI veterans and fallen soldiers to attend for an opportunity to share additional information about these men. For those who cannot join, he invites them to connect with him through the project’s website www.nohigherservice.org.

FARMINGTON VETERANS DAY PUBLIC OBSERVANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, November 11, 2022

Farmington, Maine

11:00-11:30 a.m. Teague World War I Memorial Park Veterans Day Observance

Ceremony Program — Legion Color Guard present Colors, Chaplain Langdon Adams offers prayers, Speech by Chief of Police K. Charles, Wreath laying by designated veteran(s) with Scouts, TAPS, Retire the Colors and proceed to Meetinghouse Park

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Meetinghouse Park Veterans Day Observance

Ceremony Program — Legion Color Guard presents Colors, Priscilla Kimble sings National Anthem (all verses), Chaplain Langdon Adams offers prayer, Speech by Commander Stephan Bunker, Wreath laying by designated veterans with Scouts at the Civil War memorial, WWII memorial, Modern Wars memorial, TAPS, Retire the Colors and proceed to Legion Hall

12:00-1:00 p.m. Veteran Luncheon

Roderick-Crosby Post 28, 158 High Street, Farmington

Free lunch served to all veterans and their families

12:00-1:00 p.m. Public Luncheon

Farmington Historical Society, North Church Lower Level, 118 High St

Soup, Sandwich & the Works, $10 per adult

1:15 p.m. Farmington Historical Society, Old North Church, 118 High St

Glenn Miller presents No Higher Service program (free and open to the public)

Attendees are asked to consider the somber nature of this presentation before bringing children