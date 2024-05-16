Farmington Historical Society’s Tulip Tree Tea Party, June 2

FARMINGTON – The unusually large tulip poplar which stands at the corner of High and Perham streets in downtown Farmington blooms at the beginning of June. The flowers are rather discreet from a distance but up close the pale yellow and lime green blooms are distinctive and lovely. The Farmington Historical Society, which owns the 1858 Octagon House where the tree stands, would like to celebrate this occasion by hosting an “Afternoon Tea”, traditionally described as a casual light meal including tea served with savory and sweet snacks, all homemade.

Come to the Tulip Tree Tea Party on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at 124 High St. This will be a perfect way to spend some time visiting and enjoying the many comfortable rooms in this historic home. Music will be provided on the sunporch by the Maine Harp Circle. Recently donated historic garments will be on view.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards conservation supplies and further improvements to the Octagon House.

Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 778-2932.