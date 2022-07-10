Farmington library book sales, related events



FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library has something for every book lover this summer!

The library will have two book sales for people to purchase books, book donation weeks for people who need to make space for books, and hand crafted book bags for people who need to carry their books.

The library will also be at Summerfest giving away book-related craft projects. Finally, up-cycle craft classes teaching people how to turn unloved books into works of art will be offered at the library.

The library is hosting the used book sales on Friday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 12, from noon to

5 p.m. Both sales will be held outside at the library if the weather permits. We are hoping to have it feel like a “night out.” Book donations will be accepted the weeks prior to the sales.

The up-cycle events will be on Thursdays, July 28 and Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. This will give us time to identify the unloved books. If you have a book need that the library is not addressing this summer, please let the library know. Please feel free to contact the library at 207-778-4312 or email library director Jess Casey at director@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org with any questions. We hope to see you all at some of these events!