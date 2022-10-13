Farmington Public Library hosts online auction fundraiser

FARMINGTON – Help support the Farmington Public Library by participating in an online fundraiser, where they will be auctioning off items that have been generously donated to the library. Funds raised through this auction will be used to help repair and preserve the beautiful historic building. Many paintings by Stanley Keirstead and other artists will be available for bid as well as other paintings, art and a few antiques. The bidding process is all online and can be found on the Farmington Public Library website and at this link: www.32auctions.com/fpl2022

The auction is open now and closes on November 1 at 7 p.m.