Farmington Public Library hosts Trivia Night at the Homestead

FARMINGTON – Get ready for Trivia Night, a Farmington Public Library fundraiser! Trivia will be on February 29 at the Homestead. Questions will be on a combination of three themes chosen at the last Trivia Night: Music, Pop Culture, and American History. Find yourself a group of friends who know a little bit about each and see which team wins! Prizes will include homemade soaps, a library bag of books, library hats, and free tickets to the next trivia night.

Tickets will be on sale at the library starting Tuesday, November 13, and are $5 per person. You may either stop by the library to purchase tickets or call us during our open hours at 207- 778-4312 to reserve them. The library is open Tuesday 10-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10-7 p.m., Friday 10-5 p.m., and Saturday 10-2 p.m. Reserved tickets will be held for three days, and must be picked up and paid for at the library within that time frame. Folks are welcome to participate either solo or as part of a team of up to six people. The game begins at 6:30, but we encourage folks to come to the Homestead a bit earlier to settle in and order food and drinks.

For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312 or email librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org. Please note that ticket reservations will only be taken in person or by phone at the library during open hours, not through email. We hope to see you all there for another fun-filled night of trivia!