Farmington Public Library hosts Trivia Night at the Homestead

FARMINGTON – Mark your calendars for the Farmington Public Library’s next Trivia Night! This event will be held on Thursday, November 30 at the Homestead. The theme is Maine trivia, so come test your knowledge of this great state! Prizes will include a lovely basket with some homemade jams, a basket with some beautiful decorative soaps, a Twice Sold Tale gift certificate, Farmington Public Library hats/bags/books, and, of course, bragging rights.

Tickets will be on sale at the library starting on Tuesday, November 14, and are $5 per person. Interested parties can either stop by the library to purchase tickets or call the library during our open hours to reserve them. The library number is 207-778-4312, and open hours are Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Reserved tickets will be held for two days, and must be picked up and paid for at the library within that time. Like last time, you can play solo or as part of a team, with teams limited to six people. Doors to the back room at the Homestead will open at 6 p.m. so folks can get settled and order food and drinks, and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312 or email librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org. Please note that ticket reservations will only be taken by phone at the library during open hours, not through email. We hope to see you all there for another fun-filled night of trivia!