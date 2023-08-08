Farmington Public Library introduces Trivia Night, August 24

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library will be hosting its first-ever Trivia Night at the Homestead on Thursday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. The theme of the night will be Home, Sweet Home, and all questions and answers will focus on Farmington and the surrounding area.

Winning teams will receive both prizes and bragging rights! Prize options range from choosing the theme of the next Trivia Night to Farmington Library hats, bags, and books. You may play solo or as part of a team, with teams limited to 6 people and the total number of participants limited to 40. It is $5 to attend, in addition whatever you wish to spend on food and drinks from the Homestead. The doors to the back room will open at 6pm and the game will begin at 6:30. Round up your friends and test your knowledge on the first of many Trivia Nights! For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312 or librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.