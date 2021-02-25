Farmington Public Library reopening for by-appointment

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library will be opening their doors once again by appointment starting on Tuesday, March 2nd. In-building and curbside appointments can be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The library will be allowing two households into the library at a time, one in the children’s area and one in the adult section or computer room. Appointments for 15 or 30 minutes can be made for in-

building visits. Curbside services will remain the same.

Please call the library at 207-778-4312 to schedule an appointment. Patrons may also send emails or Facebook messages to the library to request an appointment time. Appointments are a necessity as walk-ins are not allowed at the moment.

Appropriate face coverings must be worn at all times when in the building for everyone over the age of 2. Disposable masks will be provided for those who do not have access to an appropriate face covering at the time of their appointment.

More detailed information can be found on the Farmington Public Library website: www.farmington.lib.me.us.

The library staff is thrilled to be able to welcome people back into the building, and would like to thank all of their patrons for their understanding when during the holiday COVID- 19 spike.