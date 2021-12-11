Farmington Public Library temporarily closes children’s room

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library’s Children’s Room will be temporarily closed the week of Christmas, starting on December 21. We are having some construction work done on a water-damaged spot in the Children’s Room ceiling. During previous winters, water would leak through the steps at the old front entryway on Academy Street into the Children’s Room.

This last fall, thanks to a grant from the Belvedere Historic Preservation Fund, the Library was able to have the old front steps repaired and resealed to ensure that no more leakage would occur. Now that the steps are properly waterproofed it is time to address the water-damaged sheetrock inside, which will necessitate the temporary closing of the Children’s Room from December 21 to December 23. We are also taking advantage of this temporary closure to have the carpets cleaned, which hasn’t been done for a very long time.

The Library will be closed December 24 and 25 for the holidays, and the Children’s Room will be accessible again when the library reopens after the break on Tuesday, December 28. So if you want some children’s books for the holidays, come stock up before the closing!