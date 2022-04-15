Farmington Public Library to host a reading, Centenary Celebration: A “hurricane” of creativity: Rilke and The Sonnets to Orpheus.

FARMINGTON – As 1922 approached, Rainer Maria Rilke, the greatest German-language poet of his generation, had not written much for more than a decade. World War I and the flu pandemic had stifled him.

Suddenly, on February 2, in a new home in Switzerland, the floodgates opened. Within a month he had completed the Duino Elegies, a short book of prose, and the fifty-five Sonnets to Orpheus. He claimed he didn’t write them, they were simply a “hurricane” that swept through him. John Rosenwald, local writer, editor, professor, translator, Fulbright Scholar, and political activist, spent fifty years transforming the Sonnets to Orpheus from German to English. The Covered Bridge Press has now published his versions in an elegant volume designed by Angela Werner. At this Centenary Celebration, Rosenwald will read from the sonnets, comment on the process of their creation and translation, and initiate conversation about their significance for twentieth- and twenty-first century literature and society. Copies will be available for sale.

Rainer Maria Rilke, The Sonnets to Orpheus, Covered Bridge Press, hardbound, $25

Available in Farmington at Devaney Doak & Garrett and at Twice Sold Tales or on-line via Paypal at annarborzju@gmail.com