Farmington Public Library to host Stepping Stones summer reading program

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library will be hosting a Stepping Stones summer reading program from June 15 to August 8, 2023. Families can sign up at any time during the summer, in person, by phone at 207-778-4312, or by email to joanne@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

Children of all ages are invited to read and listen to books in any format, from any source. They must keep track of their progress in order to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate, but free cards are avialable for all school age children in the RSU 9 district and for Farmington residents.

The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and the Western Maine Play Museum.

Farmington Public Library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.