FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library’s Annual Corporator’s meeting will be on April 11 from 6-6:30 p.m. The public is invited to the library to hear the annual report, vote on bylaw changes, elect new and returning board members, ask questions, and offer suggestions. The Library appreciates all support and involvement from the community. Please come and help keep the Library growing to meet the public’s needs. For more information, call Barb at 578-0286.