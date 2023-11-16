Farmington Rotary’s 25th annual Festival of Trees

FARMINGTON – Farmington Rotary is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a special 25th anniversary edition of the Festival of Trees on Chester Greenwood Day this year, December 2.

The event, featuring more than 40 spectacular trees and wreaths, will take place at the Farmington Community Center with doors open for viewing beginning at 9 a.m. There will be music, food, and festivities throughout the day, including a raffle tree and a model railroad display.

The event culminates with trees and wreaths being auctioned off promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The evening auction is generously sponsored by Cullenberg Law Offices, Wiles Remembrance Centers, and Franklin Savings Bank. All proceeds from the sale of the wreaths and trees benefits community programs sponsored by Farmington Rotary.