Farmington Scouts at Camp Bomazeen Klondike Derby

BELGRADE- Camp Bomazeen on Great Pond in Belgrade saw several inches of new snow, temperatures hovering between 0 and 10 degrees, and a camp full of eager Scouts hunting for gold during the annual Klondike Derby winter activity on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Scouts and Cubs from across Franklin, Somerset, Kennebec and Lincoln counties re-enacted the historic Klondike gold rush on sleds filled with gear and supplies and they were their own sled dog team. They competed as a team at different stations and earn “gold” nuggets by demonstrating teamwork, Scout spirit, and mastery of the skills that are needed to stay alive in the woods in winter.

“Our Scouts have been learning at troop meetings not only how to dress and pack for winter camping but also how to survive in the wilderness,” said Klondike Derby chair Julie McKenney. “At the Klondike Derby, they put all that training to work at stations such as orienteering, shelter building, fire starting, first aid, fishing, and rescue.”

There were also Scout favorites including rifle shooting, tomahawk throwing and obstacle course. Cub Scouts had fun with stations for their younger age group including sling shots, big foot walk, and the cardboard sled race. One Cub pack raced a cardboard box made to look like a dragon.

“It was a real test of their mettle even before any of the events got started,” said Farmington Troop 546 Scoutmaster Geary Judkins describing how the Scouts braved the cold temperatures but were warmed by the competition, Scout Spirit, and warming stations. “The Scouts were really prepared and they took it seriously. They had a lot of fun. It was quite a day.”

“It was a good day,” agreed Sidney Troop 401 Scoutmaster Eric Handley. “Lots of smiles and lots of sun.”