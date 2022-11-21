Fill the Bus Food Drive at Spruce Mountain Elementary School Nov. 22

JAY – JMG students at Spruce Mountain High School are teaming up with the Spruce Mountain RSU 73 Transportation Department for a Fill the Bus Food Drive on Tuesday, November 22.

Donations will be collected at Spruce Mountain Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Help them fill the bus with much-needed food items to benefit area families! The food drive is accepting Thanksgiving food items, canned goods, turkeys, and more.

Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, or JMG, is a non-profit organization that partners with public education and private businesses to offer results driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials, and pursue meaningful careers.