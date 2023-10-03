Final free 2023 gravestone cleaning class at Farmington’s Riverside Cemetery, October 7

FARMINGTON – Farmington Historical Society is moving the start time of their final 2023 cemetery stone cleaning class on Saturday, October 7, to 12 noon when both the stones, & those who come to clean them will be warmed up a bit!

If Saturday’s weather is pouring rain, they will meet Sunday, October 8, same time and location.

All materials are provided, just wear your work clothes/sturdy shoes/hat/sunscreen. They are now at Works Progress Admin. map Row 12, at the south end of Riverside Cemetery’s inner road / to Route 2. Look for the folks getting ready to work!

Please park in one of the two Route 2 Riverside Cemetery entrance roads across from Fairview Cemetery.

Farmington Historical Society members & class participants, plus four Work First Inc. volunteers, have cleaned 200 stones with D2 biocide and clear water since they began in May. This was accomplished with just one free cleaning class on a Saturday morning per month, following Maine Old Cemetery Association’s “Do No Harm” guidelines for cleaning old gravestones: moca-me.org/cleaning-gravestones

In spite of summer 2023’s inclement weather, three dozen major stone repairs in Riverside Cemetery’s front row plots facing Rt. 2 were completed by Maine stone mason Albert Stehle of Ridge Preservation, Bowdoinham. Albert’s motto is “Preserving history one gravestone at a time!” Farmington Public Works funds were used to hire him and also provided the D2 used to properly clean the old gravestones, some dating to the Revolutionary War & War of 1812.

Broken bases were repaired with stone epoxy or replaced, rusted steel pins drilled out and replaced with stainless steel, leaning obelisks and gravestones and granite curbing were leveled on tamped crushed stone, fallen headstones were reset using historically correct natural hydraulic lime (NOT Portland cement!), cracked seams & missing pieces replaced with Lithomex stone repair, and all tented with plastic to properly cure for 7-10 days, giving a ghostly graveyard apparition to passers-by! Several Center Burying Ground stones damaged last winter are also undergoing repairs.

A huge THANK YOU to all who have helped clean and preserve Riverside Cemetery stones this summer. Please join FHS Saturday, October 7, at noon to observe or to participate!

UMF’s GIS, Geographic Imaging Systems, class plans to begin mapping Riverside Cemetery mid-October.