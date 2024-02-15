Find out more about the Daughters of the American Revolution at get-together, Feb. 17

FARMINGTON – Over the summer of 2023, a ship called The Beaver was featured in local parades for Farmington’s Fourth of July celebration and Phillips’ Old Home Days. The ship displayed a banner that said “DAR” or the Daughters of the American Revolution. For those who saw this ship and wondered more about the DAR, now is the opportunity to find out.

This Saturday, Feb. 17, at 12 p.m., the DAR will be having a gathering at the Fairbanks Union Church at 583 Fairbanks Road in Farmington. The Colonial Daughters chapter of the DAR will be having a get-together for both fun and information, the perfect change to learn what the DAR is all about. It is also a time to connect for members who might not always be able to attend our regular meetings. Games and refreshments will be the focus.