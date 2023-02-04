First annual Grown-Up Book Fair hosted by Safe Voices

AUBURN – Bringing back all the magic from school book fairs in elementary school, Safe Voices is hosting a grown-up book fair for the first time!

Safe Voices is partnering with Quiet City Books of Lewiston, Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers of Farmington, and the Auburn, Lewiston, and Turner Public Libraries to provide new and used books. Local Maine artisans will bring the best goodies from the old days such as bookmarks, stickers, stationary, artwork, and others. There will even be a throwback Polaroid photo booth.

“DDG is thrilled to support Safe Voices by participating in the Grown Up Book Fair. A better time for a better cause cannot be found,” said Kenny Berchner, of Devaney, Doak & Garrett.

Hosted by Safe Voices, the event is a community gathering and a fundraiser. The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront in Auburn on Thursday, February 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Hilton will be providing complimentary popcorn and a cash bar, including a specialty cocktail called the Grown-Up Capri Sun.

“We know February is a hard month in Maine, when many people are feeling ready for winter to be over,” said Grace Kendall, Safe Voices Director of Development and Engagement. “We wanted to plan an event that could be a fun, nostalgic thing for Mainers to do while also lifting up some local businesses and artists and raising money to support our work with survivors. Our work in Franklin County is so important to us, and we wanted to include Devaney, Doak & Garrett from the very beginning.”

Maine authors Lynn Steger Strong (author of 2022’s “Flight”), Melody Paul (“Walking the Recovery Road”), and Lynne Schmidt (“Sexytime”) will be signing copies of their work.

“It was so important to us to include independent Maine booksellers, authors, and small businesses in the Grown-Up Book Fair,” Kendall continued. “We felt really strongly that if we were going to plan an event like this, we really wanted it to spotlight Maine, and especially the Maine counties — Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford — in which we work.”

Tickets are $28 and available at bit.ly/SV_Books.