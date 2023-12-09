Fit Girls honors former executive director

WILTON – Fit Girls of Wilton Maine kicked off this time of year known for thankfulness and giving by presenting Fit Girls founder and former Executive Director, Deb Aseltine, with the Golden Sneaker Award.

“It was our honor to present Deb with the Golden Sneaker Award for founding and sustaining the Fit Girls nonprofit. We are so grateful for her,” current Executive Director Karli Erickson said. “Deb is a difference maker in our community. Her dedication and efforts are an example of the positive change one person can make. She is a role model for all.”

Fit Girls surprised Aseltine with the award during the end of season planting of daffodil bulbs at Academy Hill School. Thanks to Aseltine’s commitment over the years, Fit Girls continues to be offered to students and their families at no cost. This is made possible thanks to a grant from the Onion Foundation and donations from their sponsors. This year Fit Girls is grateful to Bangor Savings Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, E.L. Vining, Jocko Fuel, Kyes Insurance, Tyngtown Club of Wilton, Wilton Lions Club, and individual donations from generous community members. All donations can be made to Fit Girls PO Box 493 Wilton, Maine 04294 or online at fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org.