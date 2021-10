FARMINGTON – Trampas Hutches, Franklin Memorial Hospital president, was honored on Oct. 7, by the Farmington Emblem Club 460. Although Mr. Hutchins has been in our community only for little more than a year, he has been instrumental in our community.

At a great time of uncertainty, he spearheaded the Covid-19 vaccination clinic, held at FMH. Mr. Hutches gave credit to the hospital’s staff, noting that “it was a team effort.” He is urging people to get info on the vaccines.