Foothills Land Conservancy holding annual meeting on June 15

WILTON – Foothills Land Conservancy will hold its annual meeting from 6:30 to 8 pm on Wednesday, June 15 at Academy Hill School Cafeteria in Wilton.

During the first part, we will conduct our annual business meeting. Election of officers and board members will take place. The second part of the meeting will be a presentation by Dr. Julia Daly, Associate Professor of Geology at the University of Maine at Farmington. Daly deployed and maintains the monitoring buoy on Wilson Lake. She will be discussing her findings.

Foothills Land Conservancy is a local land trust that owns and manages 238 acres of conservation land at the north end of Wilson Lake in Wilton. Since 2001 the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has held a conservation easement on the property, ensuring that it will remain in its primarily undeveloped state, protecting wildlife habitat resources and water quality, as well as preserving traditional public uses. The preserve offers scenic walking trails and open fields that offer wonderful opportunities for viewing native wildlife.

Anyone interested in more information about the meeting or Foothills in general may contact info@foothillslandconservancy.org.